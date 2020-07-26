Joel Amadi, a Nigerian singer, has announced the death of his father during herdsmen attack on Zikpak village, Kafanchan, in the southern part of Kaduna state.





The singer broke the sad news in a flurry of tweets on Saturday. He also revealed two of his cousins were killed during the attack on the village.





“It’s just been confirmed that my lovely Dad is dead-shot by herdsmen and my mom and sisters can’t even talk to me on phone please tag @elrufai, he needs to know that he is not doing enough to curb the state of terrorism in Kaduna state,” he wrote on Twitter.

@GovKaduna @instablog9ja It’s just been confirmed that my lovely Dad is dead-shot by herdsmen and my mom and sisters can’t even talk to me on phone please tag @elrufai he needs to know that he is not doing enough to curb the state of terrorism in Kaduna state. Cc @hadizel July 25, 2020



According to him, the attack occurred on Friday, during which the assailants reportedly razed houses and shot sporadically at the residents, killing his father in the process.





@hadizel @GovKaduna yesterday in zikpak, kafanchan , Kaduna State, (24th July, 2020). herdsmen attacked my Dad’s village ,burnt down houses, fired muitiple bullets and unfornately killed people.. including my biological FATHER💔😭😭 @elrufai July 25, 2020

He also revealed that his father was shot three times in the head before he finally breathed his last.





Amadi, who is signed to Kennis Music, a record label founded by Kenny Ogungbe, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, Nasir el-Rufai, the state governor, and other prominent Nigerians to address the situation.





The state has come under renewed attacks in recent times with over 40 people said to have been killed in communities in Kaura, Zangon-Kataf, Kauru and Kajuru local government areas of the state.







“Yesterday, in Zikpak, Kafanchan , Kaduna state, (July 24, 2020), herdsmen attacked my dad’s village, burnt down houses, fired muitiple bullets and unfornately killed people.. including my biological father,” he added.“Just heard they (herdsmen) shot my Dad three times in the head this is so unbearable@elrufai @hadizel @GovKaduna @MBuhari @aishambuhari @ProfOsinbajo. I urge you to use your position and power to save innocent lives in southern Kaduna.”