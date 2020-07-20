







On Friday, the movie star had shared pictures from her wedding to Lawal, her friend of 14 years.





Following the post, unverified reports had swirled on social media platforms that her husband dumped his previous wives and children to marry her.





But in a lengthy post on Sunday, Anjorin quashed such rumours, noting she remains the only legally married wife of her husband.

The actress said she would have ignored the rumours flying around about her new marriage but had to set the record straight considering her personality as a public figure.





She explained that having been her husband’s friend for long, she could tell virtually everything about him.





“My husband doesn’t have the strength to keep two wives not to talk of six. Reasons he stays alone in his wife,” she wrote on Instagram.





“I state to counter all the lies surrounding my recent marriage to my lovely husband, Been a public figure, I should have to live by example as such be conscious, mindful and careful of what I do, but notwithstanding doesn’t mean I have to cowardly ignore ill statements being circulated on social media.





“I have first and foremost been a very good friend to my husband for a whole fourteen years, this means that I know all of his activities, whom and who he has dated and been with, which doesn’t define valid and legal marriage under the act. Marrying my friend of over fourteen years means he is a good man and generous man, but the reason he did marry them legally is known to him alone.”





The actress called on the public to discard pictures of her husband’s purported previously married wives, claiming they were being sponsored by “haters.”





Anjorin also challenged those who claimed they were married to her heartthrob to share certificates of their union on social media.





“The pictures been displayed on social media by these haters, are people never known to my husband,” she added.





“I am aware of the provision of the law on bigamy, blacks law dictionary defines Bigamy is the act of marrying one person while legally married to another.





“The criminal code law of Lagos State Cap C17, 2004 section 370 provides for the punishment of the act. All these I and my legal husband are aware of, so if anyone knows nor think otherwise, such person should proceed to court to prove such or post her certificate here on social media to infect innocent followers with their height of frustration.”





