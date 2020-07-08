





According to thehill.com, the two Ivy League universities asked a federal court in Boston for a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction against the administration’s plan.Recall that the Trump administration has warned that it will revoke the visas of students whose courses move entirely online.In a statement on Monday, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said affected students would face “immigration consequences”, including deportation, if they failed to comply.It, however, gave those concerned the option of “transferring to a school with in-person instruction” to retain their lawful status.The rule, according to the agency, applies to holders of F-1 and M-1 visas, which are issued to academic and vocational students respectively.ICE said: “Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may nottake a full online course load and remain in the United States.“The U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will U.S. Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the U.S.“Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status.“If not, they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings.”According to reports, foreign students contribute at least $45 billion into the U.S. economy.Majority of the students come from China, and India.It is expected that many other universities will sue the administration.