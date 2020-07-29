



Unknown gunmen have killed 14 people, including 13 members of a family, in Agbudu, Koton-Karfe local government area of Kogi state.





The incident happened around 2am on Wednesday.





Ede Ayuba, Kogi police commissioner who confirmed the killings at a press briefing, said he had mobilised his men but the gunmen had left the scene before their arrival.





“I was there and I was part of those who picked some of the dead bodies we are talking about,” he said.





“Yes, 14 people were killed and about six others were fatally injured. The saddening thing is that out of the 14 dead bodies that were brought out, 13 were from one family.





“In that family, it is only one person that survived. His uncle, his mother, his uncle’s wife, his younger brother, his senior brother’s wife, his wife and all his children were killed.





“What I think is, there has been a long-standing communal problem around that area which we are not clearly seeing, but we know that it would not be far from it.





“Investigation is in progress. The only person that survived the attack is already with us and he is helping us. The chief of that place is also helping us and some other spirited individuals.”





Ayuba added that Abdulrasaq Isa-Koto, the ohimege of Koton-Karfe, and other residents are helping with investigation.









