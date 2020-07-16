





Recall that GT Da Guitarman married his estranged wife, Obiageli Nweyi in 2016. A beautiful inter-tribal Yoruba and Igbo marriage. The duo had known each other for over 8 years prior to their official union.They had met at her place of work where GT usually dry-cleaned his clothes.After dating for over three years, they parted ways for close to two years and then reconciled later to eventually get married.According to a close source to the singer, the couple are going through difficult times, which has led his wife into moving out of their matrimonial home.The couple have also unfollowed each other on their Instagram accounts with handles @gtdaguitarman and @officialanniegold.