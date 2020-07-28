The governors of the APC-controlled States have stated that they are “proud of the leadership and achievements” of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.





The APC Governors said the president has done well in the handling of security issues.





They noted that Buhari also recorded success in pulling the country out of the 2016 economic recession as well as the ongoing management of the COVID-19 pandemic.





The APC Governors made this known at Tuesday’s Virtual interaction with President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and the Governor of Kebbi State and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Senator Atiku Bagudu.





However, at the meeting, President Muhammadu Buhari commended members of the Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee for the work they are doing in repositioning the governing party.





According to him, “I am pleased with the Chairman and the work of the committee. He is highly mobile in the efforts to coordinate and strengthen the party. I am happy with his personal efforts.”





President Buhari also appreciated the efforts of the APC Governors following the successful conduct of the party primaries in Edo and Ondo States, adding that, “I am happy that they knew their responsibilities as Governors and had identified the right priorities.”





Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Atiku Bagudu, thanked President Buhari for taking the right steps to resolve the crisis in the party.





