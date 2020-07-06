Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has appointed Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi “Tukana” as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).





Tukana’s appointment follows the resignation of Secretary to Ondo State Government, SSG, Ifedayo Abegunde on Monday.





Abegunde confirmed his resignation on Monday.





He had said, “Yes it is true. I have resigned my appointment as Ondo State SSG this morning. It is true my brother.”





Akeredolu while confirming the new appointment on his Twitter page wrote, “Today, I announce the appointment of Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi “Tukana” as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to resume immediately following the resignation of Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde.”





