Ini Edo’s appointment, as the Special Assistant on Culture & Tourism to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, has been renewed.





The talented Nollywood actress made the announcement on her Instagram page on Sunday.





The 38-year-old actress, however, thanked God and the governor.





Ini Edo added that she looks forward to great accomplishments.





“Grateful to God and my Boss, His excellency, Gov, Udom Emmanuel for the reappointment to serve in the tourism sector of our dear State.





I look forward to great accomplishments and milestones in this new era.

God bless Gov Udom Emmanuel. God bless the Great State of AkwaAbasibom. God bless all my brown sugar family for your constant love and support. Everything good thing will come to those who trust in the name of the Lord.”





Ini Edo began her film career in 2000 and has featured in more than 100 movies since her debut.





She had a strict upbringing, as her mother was a teacher, and her father a church elder.





She graduated from the University of Uyo where she got a Diploma in Theatre Arts.





She also completed her bachelor’s degree program at the University of Calabar where she studied English.





