



The Governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, has insisted that he and President Muhammadu Buhari, have not discussed anything about the 2023 general elections.





Sule stated this on Tuesday, while making an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.





“Mr. President has not, in all the meetings I have attended with him, discussed anything about 2023 elections.





“We are focused on the work we were elected to do,” he said.





Governor Sule also reacted to calls for Buhari to resign over cases of corruption in his government.





“We have seen worse cases of corruption in this country. Yet, nobody asked those Presidents to resign. So, the PDP, in asking President Buhari to resign, only spoke as the PDP.





“Corruption is still alive in Nigeria. But President Buhari is incorruptible and is clamping down, through the courts, on corruption,” he added.





