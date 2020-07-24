



Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says the closure of Third Mainland Bridge was necessary to prevent any disaster that may result from the total collapse of the infrastructure.





He also advised commuters in the state to explore the option of waterways.





The governor stated this in a tweet via his official Twitter page on Thursday.





Recall that the Federal Government had announced a partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge from midnight on Friday.





“Dear Lagosians, I want to allay concerns we might have regarding the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge which will begin tomorrow evening,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted.





“The closure is necessary to prevent any disaster that may result from the total collapse of the infrastructure.





“We are deploying over 650 LASTMA officers on the roads to control traffic.





“We also urge commuters to explore the option of our waterways. The jetty built in Ilaje area of Bariga has been activated, and we are increasing the capacity of our ferry services.





“We remain committed to improving transportation in Lagos State. Ensuring Lagos has an efficiently run intermodal transportation system is an important component of our deliverables.”





“Please do work with us as we work to achieve this.”





