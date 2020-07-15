Gokada Nigeria has reacted to the death of its founder, Fahim Salem.





The CEO of the motorcycle company, ‘GoKada’, Fahim Saleh, was found dead in his New York apartment.





Saleh’s body was also dismembered when police arrived at the scene of the incident.





The NYPD officers found the dismembered body of the deceased in a building on E Houston at Suffolk Street on the Lower Eastside at about 3:30 pm on Tuesday.





Reacting, Gokada in a statement on its official Twitter page, expressed sadness over the loss.





“We are deeply saddened to inform you about the sudden and tragic loss of our founder and CEO, Fahim Salem. Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us.





“Our hearts go out to his friends, family and all those feeling the pain and heartbreak we are currently experiencing, here at Gokada.





“Fahim’s vision and belief in us will be with us forever, and we will miss him dearly. Thank you for understanding as we get through this.





“All updates and changes will be communicated with you, as it unfolds. Forever in our hearts,” it wrote.





