The New York City’s medical examiner, on Thursday revealed that Fahim Saleh the CEO of ‘Gokada’ died of multiple stab wounds.





CNN reports that an autopsy by the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that Saleh died as a result of stab wounds to the neck and torso and found his manner of death to be a homicide.





It’s been reported that Authorities are still investigating the matter to find the assassin and the culprits behind Saleh’s death.





Also, his family in a statement said “no words or actions to provide any of us comfort except the capture of the person who exhibited nothing short of evil upon our loved one.”

“He was such a brilliant and innovative mind.





“The headlines talk about a crime we still cannot fathom.





“Fahim is more than what you are reading. He is so much more.





“His brilliant and innovative mind took everyone who was a part of his world on a journey and he made sure never to leave anyone behind,” the statement read.





Recall that the 33-year-old who was also a co-founder of ride-sharing venture ‘Pathao’, was found dead in his Manhattan’s Lower East Side apartment on Tuesday.





According to NYPD officers, his body was found dismembered with his limbless, headless torso lying close to an electric saw.





