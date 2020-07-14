





Our correspondent also gathered that the Assembly has been closed for fumigation.Braimoh, who represented Kosofe Constituency, died last Friday after a brief illness and was buried at the Ikoyi Cemetery.He was said to be close to the late Senator representing Lagos East, Bayo Osinowo, who died on June 15 of suspected COVID-19.The lawmaker representing Ifako Ijaiye, Temitope Adewale, in a statement on Tuesday, said he had gone for the test, adding his result returned negative.“As directed by the leadership of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Sunday, July 12, 2020, I went and submitted myself for the COVID-19 test, and I have gotten my result. The test result came out negative.“To this end, it is our collective responsibility to be more careful and observe all the stipulated and given rules to help us prevent the transmission of this deadly virus,” he added.Adewale urged residents to wash their hands regularly, use sanitisers, avoid social gatherings, and wear face masks.