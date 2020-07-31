In compliance, with the prophetic Tradition, as regards how prayers are accepted by Allah during the Arafat Day in Islam, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Thursday, organised special prayer session, whereby 360 Islamic Clerics, Imams and other leaders, converged at Africa House, Government House, Kano, and prayed to Allah to save the state and the country against COVID-19.





He said, “ We are all aware that COVID-19 is a trial from Almighty Allah. We can see how many nations of the world are suffering and battling with the pandemic. After doing our best, it is absolutely necessary for us to pray harder against it.





He added that the prayer would work for Nigerians to see to the end of the pandemic.





“Also, we are equally praying against the security challenges facing our neighbouring states and other parts of the country, we are e praying for Allah’s continued help.”





