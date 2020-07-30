



Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, has approved the appointment of chairmen and governing council members for four state-owned tertiary institutions.





They include the Lagos State University (LASU), Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOLY), and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED).





Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the state head of service, broke the news in a statement on Wednesday.





According to the statement, the tenure of office of the newly appointed governing council members would take effect from August 1, 2020, consequent upon the expiration of the tenures of the outgoing ones.

It added that the tenure of office of the institutions’ chief executive officers shall remain as provided in relevant laws.





Muri-Okunola, however, said the tenure of Gbolahan Elias, newly appointed chancellor of LASU, would take effect from September 16, when George Oguntade, the incumbent chancellor, completes his term.





The statement quoted Sanwo-Olu as appreciating members of the outgoing councils for their contributions to the state while congratulating the newly appointed members.





The governor said the appointment of the new council members was based on their individual track records in their respective professional fields.





He also expressed confidence in their abilities to steer the tertiary education in Lagos state to greater heights.





Below is a list of the newly appointed governing council members:





Lagos State University (LASU)





1. Gbolahan Elias (SAN) – Chancellor





2. Adebayo Ninalowo – Pro-Chancellor/Chairman





3. Shafiudeen Amuwo – Member





4. Adenike Yomi-Faseun – Member





5. Adetugbobo Hakeem – Member





6. Sule Tolani – Member





7. Folasade Adesoye – Member





8. Karl Tokun Toriola – Member





9. Kunle Soname – Member





10. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii – Member





11. Adebayo Akinsanya – Member





12. Mojisola Tolagbe Taiwo – Member





13. Morenike Williams – Member





14. Anuoluwapo Esho – Member





15. Foluke Abdul-Razaq – Member





Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED)





1. Nuru Olasupo – Chairman





2. Riskat Akiode – Member





3. Olaolu Mudashiru – Member





4. Wole Ajifowoke – Member





Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOLY)





1. Rasheed Kola Ojikutu – Chairman





2. Awonuga, Abiola Olawunmi – Member





3. Saabi Olakunle Alaba – Member





4. Habeeb Aileru – Member





5. Prince Olusegun Ogunlewe – Member





6. Iyabo Kuteyi – Member





Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED)





1. Sekinat Yusuf – Chairman





2. Victoria Mopelola Perigrino – Member





3. Folashade Agbalajobi – Member





4. Toun Adediran – Member





5. Johnbull Adebanjo – Member





6. Waliu A. Ipaye – Member





