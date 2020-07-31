







Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has described the late Senator Ayo Fasanmi, a founding leader of the Afenifere as a true patriot, a forthright servant of, and interlocutor for the common man…”





Prof. Osinbajo issued the following statement on Thursday on learning about the news of Pa. Fasanmi’s transition.





“We received the news of the passing of Senator Ayo Fasanmi, with deep sadness and much grief.





A founding leader of Afenifere, a true patriot, a forthright servant of, and interlocutor for the common man has passed on.





A man of deep conviction who remained loyal to the end to compatriots and colleagues in the progressive tendency from the Action Group, AG, to the All Progressives Congress, APC, now enters into eternity.





We thank God for giving you to us for 94 years, your legacy of consistency in egalitarian beliefs, social justice, and action lives on.”





