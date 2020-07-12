One of the ways in which some pastors end the year in this part of the world is by giving prophecies about the incoming year.





Many followers do not joke with the utterances of their religious leaders during that period.





Among those who “prophesied” in December 2019 was Emmanuel Omale, founder of the Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry, Abuja.





Omale had reeled out a list of things he said would happen in 2020 and one of the things he highlighted is President Muhammadu Buhari retaining Ibrahim Magu, suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





“President Buhari has seen the great success of his war on corruption under Ibrahim Magu and he will submit his name for re-appointment and confirmation in spite of massive gang up,” he had said on December 31, 2019.





Magu is currently being interrogated by a panel headed by Ayo Salami, former president of the appeal court.





He has been accused of not being transparent in managing assets recovered by the commission.





Magu was arrested on Monday by a combined team of officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) and force criminal investigation department (FCID) after failing to honour two invitations from the panel.





He has been detained since then and the police authorities on Thursday withdrew his security.





In the report of the Presidential Committee on Audit of Recovered Assets (PCARA), which probed assets recovered by the EFCC from May 2015 to May 2020, Omale was said to have been used by Magu to launder funds.





He was reportedly uncovered during an investigation on EFCC’s activities by the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).





According to the report, the cleric bought a landed property on behalf of Magu worth N573 million in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.





Below are some of the things Omale said in his end-of-the-year message:





The war on corruption will jail two ex-governors who are currently serving as senators.

Let’s pray for the health of a former Nigerian president who may not make it to 2020.

There are a lot of enemy arrows being shot at the first lady, and her immediate family. She requires special prayers to avert tragedy.

The Nigerian security agencies should activate their intelligence gathering mechanism to avert a terrorist driver ramming into early morning commuters in Abuja.

A serving governor from north-west Nigeria will experience tragedy in his family, but seeking the face of God will prove beneficial.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu must pray against terminal illness.

So also, a prominent minister from the south-east needs to get closer to God, to avoid calamity.

A retired general from the north-east may be implicated in a coup attempt.

Two major markets will be engulfed in flames. Traders should insure their shops and goods.

The rains will be unusual in their pattern this year, and we will see severe flooding nationwide.

Kidnapping on major highways may increase around Easter period but this can be mitigated by security agencies’ diligence

I see a burning petrol tanker around Lokoja engulfing several vehicles.

President Buhari may effect minor cabinet reshuffle.

The deputy senate president should pray against enemy’s attack on his health.

I see prosperity for a lot of Nigerians despite a severe dip in the economy that will affect fixed salary earners.

A major old generation bank will face serious challenge and may collapse except for Gods intervention.

Christians should be exemplary in their conduct, especially one of the largest churches in south-west that may be immersed in big scandal.

A telecommunication magnet from the south-west should pray against stroke and eventual bedridden paralysis.

The chief of staff to the president, Mallam Abba Kyari, is trusted by the president. He should therefore pray against a well-orchestrated setup that may result in his removal.

President Trump may still get re-elected unless the Democrats field Mr. Bloomberg.

A major airline will face a major crisis that will collapse it if they don’t seek the face of God.

Governor Obaseki will find it hard to get re-elected in Edo state, unless he seeks the hand of God.

The naira will depreciate against major international currencies; we need God to intervene.

A former President of Ghana will win elections in Ghana.

The price of petrol will go up.

An ex-militant in Bayelsa will die in an assassination and this may throw the region into turmoil.





