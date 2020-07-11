President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday directed the EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, to take charge of the Commission, following the suspension of Ibrahim Magu as Ag. Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.





Ibrahim Magu who has spent four days at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) was suspended to allow unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act & other relevant laws.





Magu was accused of corrupt practices and insubordination by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.





He is also alleged to have been unable to account for billions of recovered loots.





Here are five things to know about Mohammed Umar





1. Until his new appointment, Umar was the director of operations at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)





2. He is also a Deputy Commissioner of Police





3. Umar is from Kano State.





4. He has represented Ibrahim Magu at several events in the past.





5. Umar is a devoted Muslim and the most senior official in the commission.





