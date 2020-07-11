



Being in debt is stressful, can get embarrassing and poses a huge threat to an individual’s financial freedom. Crucial debt can even affect a person’s goal as it must be factored in their every plan.





If you’ve ever had to pay off a debt, even a little, you may relate to the descriptions in the preceding paragraphs.





If you’d like to enjoy a debt-free life then doing away with the habits listed in this article will help you achieve that.





Impulse Spending

Do you go shopping for a specific item but then end up overbuying items out of your initial list? Yes, that happens to a lot of us. But this does not break the bank.





However, it is the habit of spending impulsively which can ruin a person’s finances.





Sometimes, impulse spending can be the rush of excitement you may feel to buy an item or splurge. Oftentimes, we tend to regret having spent on impulse.





Living Without A Budget

Yeah, budgets aren’t just fancy lists to outline your expenses, they’re also important in maintaining financial standards.





By living within a budget, you’ll be sure to avoid sudden expenses which could overtime, welcome debt.





Having No Savings

Savings is a lifestyle habit which encourages a debt-free life.





Whether it’s an emergency fund, short-term, long-term, or a retirement fund, keeping money aside for future purpose is a way to secure future plans.





Identify the kind of savings which works for you and consult with a financial institution or expert to put you through the required procedure.





Living Above Your Means

Unlike the picture you may have in mind of a person living large, living above one’s means is when a person has more than enough income for the basics but the person indulges in eating out, vacations, and overspending on clothes and cars at the expense of future needs such as having adequate retirement savings.





So cut down unnecessary expenses which your income cannot afford and instead try living below your income.





Eating Out All The Time

One of the ways people land into debt is by eating out all the time.





While this may seem unlikely, it really is true. The pricing of food might not seem to take up so much but multiply the money spent on eating out in bulk, and you’d be blown away by how much of your money goes into that.





By cooking and eating homemade food, you’re in a better position to plan a budget around your feeding without breaking the bank. Oh, and nutrition experts said eating homemade food is a healthier option.





