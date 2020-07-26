





In multiple tweets Saturday night, the revenue collection agency said it is not imposing an across the board 6 percent stamp duty charge.Rather it said the rate is graduated, depending on the number of years in rent or lease agreements.“Please note that Stamp Duties rate on Rent/Lease is graduated depending on the number of years in the Agreement: 1-7 years is 0.78%; above 7 years to 21 is 3%; above 21 years is 6%.“Schedule to Stamp Duties Act, the part on Lease, states: For every N50 and also every fractional part of N50 of the rent of the year: if the term is definite and doesn’t exceed 7years–39Kobo or 0.78%; exceeds 7years and doesn’t exceed 21yrs–N1.50Kobo or 3%; above 21yrs– N3.00 (or 6%)“We make this clarification following enquiries by taxpayers and to clarify that Stamp Duties rate on Rent/Lease is graduated according to the years in Agreement.” We appreciate the public for their support and enjoin all taxpayers to continue to comply with their tax obligations“If the duration of a Rent/Lease Agreement is between 1 year and 7years, Stamp Duties rate is 0.78% of the sum.“If the duration of the Agreement is above 7years but not above 21 yrs, the rate is 3% of the sum.“If the duration of the Agreement is above 21 years, the rate is 6% of the total sum“The FIRS will continue to work in collaboration with our stakeholders to make taxation the pivot of national development.“When in doubt, please, you can contact @firsNigeria for your reliable information”.There was public outrage following the announcement of a 6 per cent stamp duty on rent.