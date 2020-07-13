 Finding out Regina Daniels was a virgin reinforced my decision to marry her, Ned Nwoko reveals | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Finding out Regina Daniels was a virgin reinforced my decision to marry her, Ned Nwoko reveals

Monday, July 13, 2020 0
A+ A-

Lawyer and former member of the House of Representatives, Ned Nwoko, has averred that finding out his young wife, Regina Daniels was a virgin reinforced his decision to marry her.

Speaking in a chat with Punch, the philanthropist said:”Why not Regina? When I met her, I didn’t even know who she was because I don’t watch movies, whether British, Nigerian or American. Also, I am not a social media person. Up until that time, I didn’t have Facebook or Instagram accounts. So, I didn’t know about Regina until she came to my house with her family on a tour. My house in the village (Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State) is a tourist attraction of sorts.

“I liked her when I saw her, especially when I found out that she was from that place. I had always wanted to have somebody (a wife) from my side. We were introduced to each other and one thing led to another. That was when I found out she is a very decent girl. I have always said that I wouldn’t marry anybody who isn’t a virgin and that is very important to me. When I found out that she was a virgin, it reinforced my decision to marry her. I married all my wives as virgins”.



Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top