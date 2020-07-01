





The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday that Mr. President’s repeated warning followed persistent reports of fraudsters using the business cards and purported referral letters from presidential aides and other government officials to solicit employment, contract, and other favours.He advised Ministries, Departments and Agencies should disregard any purported request from government officials aiming to confer undue advantage on anyone seeking such favours.He said the administration has put in place a systematic and disciplined approach to ensure that the government runs smoothly for all Nigerians, whether in the area of employment or contract procurement.”This system should be allowed to work for all Nigerians without interference,” he said.