Monday, July 20, 2020 0
The Academic Staff Union of Universities  (ASUU) has come under fire on Twitter over its recommendation to the federal government to keep schools closed until 2021.

Schools across the country have been closed since March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But in a recent interview, Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU president, urged the federal government to keep schools closed until proper precautionary measures are put in place.

“Look, Kenya has said they have closed all their schools till next year. They too have exams to write; safety first. If it means closing the schools until next year to safeguard the lives of Nigerian children and safeguard the health of all Nigerians, so be it,” he said.

His statement however didn’t go down well with a number of Nigerians who took to the microblogging platform to pour out their annoyance.

A segment of users also suggested that the government should stop paying their salaries until school reopens.

“ASUU is really enjoying this whole pandemic since they don’t want schools to open until 2021 they shouldn’t be paid their salaries until 2021 also. Allow these people to graduate now,” a Twitter user said.

“ASUU is always BAD NEWS, they are either on strike or threatening to commence. They don’t like to work, and gladly for them, they find an excuse in COVID 19. Can ASUU please tell us what will happen in 2021. Are they developing a vaccine? Impossible,” another user said.

