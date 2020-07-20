The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has come under fire on Twitter over its recommendation to the federal government to keep schools closed until 2021.





Schools across the country have been closed since March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.





But in a recent interview, Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU president, urged the federal government to keep schools closed until proper precautionary measures are put in place.





“Look, Kenya has said they have closed all their schools till next year. They too have exams to write; safety first. If it means closing the schools until next year to safeguard the lives of Nigerian children and safeguard the health of all Nigerians, so be it,” he said.





His statement however didn’t go down well with a number of Nigerians who took to the microblogging platform to pour out their annoyance.

A segment of users also suggested that the government should stop paying their salaries until school reopens.





“ASUU is really enjoying this whole pandemic since they don’t want schools to open until 2021 they shouldn’t be paid their salaries until 2021 also. Allow these people to graduate now,” a Twitter user said.





“ASUU is always BAD NEWS, they are either on strike or threatening to commence. They don’t like to work, and gladly for them, they find an excuse in COVID 19. Can ASUU please tell us what will happen in 2021. Are they developing a vaccine? Impossible,” another user said.





Here is what some Nigerians had to say:

ASUU is always BAD NEWS, they are either on strike or threatening to commence. They don't like to work, and gladly for them, they find an excuse in Covid 19. Can ASUU please tell us what will happen in 2021. Are they developing vaccine? Impossible! — Dr. John Udofa (@DrUdofa) July 19, 2020

pic.twitter.com/t3Iyjlq1fL If ASUU & ASUP are urging the FG not to reopening schools till 2021, then we students are advising Government to discontinue paying these bodies their salaries and allowance till students resume back to school. #StopPayingASUUASUPTILL2021 July 19, 2020

Anybody that tells you ASUU cares about the students is simply taking you for a fool. They only care about themselves and themselves alone, If the government said no pay till school resumes. You'd be surprise at how much they'll push for resumption than any student in Nigeria — Your biological brother..... (@Abdulaz91249617) July 19, 2020

But low-key ASUU said if the Government won't make schools as save as possible, Schools shouldn't open, which is valid.



But me I still want them to stop their salaries Sha, so they'd atleast push the Govt to rapidly make Schools safe for opening.



Because if not now, then when? — Baba Oja M.D (@tweetcyborg) July 19, 2020

ASUU doesn't want Schools to resume because they are being paid.

Government teachers doesn't want schools to resume because they also get paid.

The heart of men are evil.

We have private school teachers who don't get paid because they aren't teaching.

There is God oh... — UNCLE MAAZI🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@UncleMaazi) July 19, 2020

Dear ASUU and FG of Nigeria, if you can't reopen school for everyone, please reopen school for those in final year only. Many are almost done with their projects. — Man Tonai (O.D.) (@DrTONYAGBATOR) July 19, 2020

ASUU is really enjoying this whole pandemic, since they don’t want schools to open until 2021 they shouldn’t be paid their salaries until 2021 also. Allow these people graduate now🙄 — Tebi🦋 (@Teebi__) July 19, 2020

This Asuu statement just clarifies the idea that these guys in charge of the edu sector have no Systematics on how to run the sector. They are so devoid of critical thinking, permutative and logical reasonings. — Lummy Dee (@Dave_Lummy5) July 19, 2020

Your FG that cancelled WAEC, when it's even easier to find a way for the students to write their exams is the one that will provide facilities for universities to open safely?

But my people think ASUU is their problem.

ASUU is fuvking right no adequate measures no opening school — Accessory Expert (@bamisen19) July 19, 2020

When they say "Nigerians don't read" it's the truth, most people are just yarning dust about the ASUU statement just from reading the headline. Read the article and you will understand that what they are saying makes sense — °♥Capricorn♥° (@TToniabiks) July 19, 2020

I want to go to school and graduate kia kia but not at the expense of my life.

Not because I don't want to miss a year all my parents have spent on me bear no fruits.

If the adequate guidelines and facilities to curb the virus aren't in place then fuck school.

ASUU is right. — Accessory Expert (@bamisen19) July 19, 2020

The way ASUU president keep referring Nigerian students as “Our Children” Can somebody let him know we are not related to him by blood😒 — Dare🥺😹 (@Chiy_Mah_) July 19, 2020

Now that ASUU wants university closed till 2021, hope their salaries will also be stopped? After all, you can't be paid for not teaching! Curiously musing — Salma Kwana Casain (@salmakwana90) July 19, 2020

Asuu is fighting a just cause that would benefit not only the students but the country at large. Unfortunately, most of the comments here clearly shows that most people DO NOT READ. They are not aware of the cause of the strike and yet they make all sorts of unnecessary comments — ECHECHE ONUH (@onuh_echeche) July 19, 2020

So Asuu wants us to resume next year. That means automatic carryover for everyone.. Wild!! — Daddy ❤ (@DaddyStanley_) July 19, 2020





