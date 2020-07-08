





The government said the reduction was in line with the goal of the Administration of President Muhammadu in ensuring that Nigerian children have access to qualitative education, irrespective of their economic backgrounds.The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, stated this in Abuja on Wednesday when a World Bank delegation led by led by its Country Director, Shubham Chawdry, paid him a visit.According to a statement by the ministry, Adamu expressed discomfort at the number of out-of-school children in the country.Adamu said that the Federal Government was keen on reducing the number in addition to improving the standard of education in the country.He said that the Education Ministry was currently working with the World Bank on projects aimed at encouraging children back to school, particularly in the area of increased enrollment of the girl-child.The statement said, “While commending the World Bank on its commitment to the development of the nation’s educational sector, Adamu expressed government’s readiness for better interventions that will tackle obstacles to the eradication of the out-of-school children phenomenon.”Chawdry, who pledged the readiness of his organisation to assist in financing more developmental projects in Nigeria, said the World Bank would “no longer dictate developmental projects but leave the decision to governments” as they were “in the best position to ascertain the needs of their citizens”.He declared the interest of the World Bank in long-lasting projects but stressed that education remained a sure way of eliminating poverty.