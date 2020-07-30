





All 158 citizens were received by officials of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, and the National Emergency Management Agency.They arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja around 10 pm on Wednesday and were all tested negative for COVID-19.NEMA said in a statement issued in Abuja by its spokesperson, Ezekiel Manzo, that the migrants were placed on self-isolation in accordance with the requirements of the National Centre for Disease Control.“NiDCOM (Nigeria in Diaspora Commission) reports that one of the migrants, Aiahatu Abdullahi, could not make the flight as she was delivered of a baby boy on July 24, 2020,” NEMA said in the statement.It added, “Abdullahi, her husband, the newborn child as well as three of their other kids will remain in Niger until such a time when another trip is organissed.”The agency further stated that some Nigerians were unable to make the flight because they tested positive to COVID-19.“All 158 evacuees tested negative for COVID-19 and are now on a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by NCDC, Federal Ministry of Health and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19,” the agency stated.