All Progressives Congress chieftain, Bola Tinubu, says the late Pa Ayo Fasanmi was his mentor and role model.





Tinubu said this in a tribute to Fasanmi who died at the age of 94 on Wednesday.





He said the deceased was a true progressive who until his death remained an advocate for fiscal federalism.





The former governor of Lagos State said when Fasanmi took ill recently, he spoke to him and continued to monitor his health.





The APC leader said, “I had a close relationship with Papa Fasanmi, dating back many years. He was a mentor and role model to me and many others who believe in progressive politics as a means to uplift our society and its people.





“When Papa was recently admitted to the hospital for age-related sickness, I spoke to him and followed up with his close aide to monitor his situation.





“As Afenifere leader, he was a true believer in the importance of fiscal federalism as essential for the growth of Nigeria. His vision for our nation was a coherent and correct one.”





Tinubu commiserated with the Afenifere family including its leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, and APC leader, Chief Bisi Akande, over the death of their bosom friend.





He said with Fasanmi’s passing, Nigeria had lost someone special and excellent in every way.





The APC leader said like American civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis, who was buried on Thursday, Fasanmi remained faithful to the truth for which he suffered greatly.





“Yet, no matter the cost, he never strayed from his principles. A brave man, he never flinched at the prospect of speaking truth to power,” Tinubu stated.





He added that the deceased devoted himself toward progressive development and democratic advancement but this job had not been completed because the Nigeria of our dreams is still a work in progress.





“Papa Fasanmi struggled for that dream and supported those patriots, like President Muhammadu Buhari, who also toiled for the same goal. Let us all learn from Papa Fasanmi’s example and join hands to move Nigeria towards the safe harbour of peace and prosperity,” Tinubu said.





