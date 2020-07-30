





The Spokesman for Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, said this in a telephone interview with newsmen on Thursday.He said, “He lived a long life of fulfillment and we pray his soul rests in perfect peace.”Odumakin said the group would send in a tribute to the late Yoruba leader later.Until his demise, Fasanmi was the leader of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Egbe Afenifere, and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress.He joined the Obafemi Awolowo-led Unity Party of Nigeria in 1978 and was a candidate in the Ondo State governorship primary election but lost to Adekunle Ajasin, the former governor of Ondo State.Fasanmi subsequently won a senatorial seat in Ondo State.