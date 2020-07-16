



The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has called out Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, of Adamawa State for violating COVID-19 travel guidelines at the Port Harcourt international Airport.





FAAN on its official Twitter account on Thursday said Fintiri and his entourage stopped health officials from checking their temperature and being sanitised.





It strongly condemned the incident, describing the Governor’s action as ‘irresponsible.’





“The Management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby strongly condemns the conduct of the Governor of Adamawa state Alh Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who arrived Port Harcourt international Airport aboard aircraft 5N-IZY, at 17:08 hrs on 14th July 2020 with 8 others, and who flagrantly refused to observe the Airport Security and Public Health protocols on #COVID19.





”The governor refused to have his temperature checked, or be sanitised by the health officials,” it said.





The agency also accused the Governors team of ignoring traffic and Aviation Security instructions.





FAAN, however, cautioned all airport users, especially VIPs, to respect the Presidential directive by observing airport Security and Public Health travel protocols.





