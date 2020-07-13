 Ex-BBNaija housemate, Nina welcomes first child | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Ex-BBNaija housemate, Nina welcomes first child

Monday, July 13, 2020 0
A+ A-

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi, and her husband have welcomed their first child.

The couple, who got married earlier in February 2020 in a private ceremony, welcome the child in the United States of America.


The reality TV star’s husband made the announcement on his Instagram page on Monday.

Alongside a picture of the child, he wrote: “Sometimes, the smallest things take up the whole room in our heart.

“Look who dropped in, our bundle of joy has arrived ‘DENZEL KELECHUKWU A’ I love you son. A King is born.”




Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top