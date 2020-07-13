Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi, and her husband have welcomed their first child.
The couple, who got married earlier in February 2020 in a private ceremony, welcome the child in the United States of America.
The reality TV star’s husband made the announcement on his Instagram page on Monday.
Alongside a picture of the child, he wrote: “Sometimes, the smallest things take up the whole room in our heart.
“Look who dropped in, our bundle of joy has arrived ‘DENZEL KELECHUKWU A’ I love you son. A King is born.”
