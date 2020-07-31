Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq has claimed that every Nigerian citizen enjoyed the COVID-19 Relief stimulus.
According to her, the stimulus was evenly distributed across Nigeria.
She said, “There is hardly anyone in Nigeria who didn’t receive the Federal Government palliatives care in this trial COVID-19 pandemic. All the tribes in Nigeria received the palliative, infact it was evenly distributed.
“Hearing some tribes crying of marginalization, especially the Eastern parts of Nigeria and the South South that no palliative care was given to them tends to blackmail.
