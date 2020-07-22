An Ethiopian airline’s Boeing 777 cargo on Wednesday caught fire while loading cargo at Shanghai Pudong International Airport.





The airline confirmed the incident in a post on its Facebook page.





Ethiopian airline added that the cause of the incident is under investigation.





“The aircraft was on a regular scheduled cargo service from Shanghai to Sao Paulo-Santiago.





“The fire has been contained and none of the crew or ground staff were harmed,” the post read.





Images and videos circulating on social media showed heavy smoke pouring from the Ethiopian aircraft.





Following the incident, all flights scheduled to fly from Shanghai Pudong International Airport have been diverted to Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport.





