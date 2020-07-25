Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah, has hinted he could leave the club.





Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017 and has won the Premier League and Champions League in his three years at Anfield.





The Egypt international also won the Golden Boot in 2018 and 2019.





This season, Salah has scored 19 times, as Liverpool won their first title in 30 years.





But Salah has hinted he may not be a part of any future success.





“No one knows the future and what will happen. Let’s see what will happen.





“But at the moment we win the Champions League, we win the Premier League, I’m happy.

“Let’s see what will happen in the future, but I’m very happy to win and achieve those trophies,” Salah told LA FM Colombia.





