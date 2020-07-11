 EPL: Burnley end Liverpool’s 100% home record | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Burnley ended new champions Liverpool’s hopes of completing the season with a 100 per cent Premier League home record thanks to Jay Rodriguez’s second-half equaliser.

Clarets striker Rodriguez swivelled and fired home from inside the box following a James Tarkowski header to reward Sean Dyche’s side for their resilience and persistence in the face of large periods of home dominance.

The visitors could even have left Anfield with all three points, but Johann Berg Gudmundsson fired an effort against the crossbar with just minutes remaining.


Andy Robertson had given the home side the lead in the first half, but they also spurned a number of good opportunities to score more, with Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones guilty of wayward shooting.


