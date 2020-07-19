





In its daily report released, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, said the new cases were recorded in 27 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.Lagos is leading with Lagos-115, followed closely by three states of Kwara-85, Enugu-80 and FCT-78.Others are Rivers-36, Ondo-35, Oyo-30, Katsina-28, Kaduna-19, Abia-19, Nasarawa-18, Plateau-17, Imo-16, Ogun-9, Ebonyi-9, Benue-9, Kano-9, Delta-8, Bauchi-7, Ekiti-6, Gombe-4, Bayelsa-4, Adamawa-4, Osun-4, Cross River-1,Yobe-1, Borno-1 and Zamfara-1.Till date, Nigeria has recorded 35,107, 13, 938 discharged and 778 deaths.