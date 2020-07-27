Wale Fapohunda, the attorney-general of Ekiti state, has contracted the coronavirus.





He disclosed his status via a post on his Twitter handle on Sunday night.





According to Fapohunda, he was confirmed positive for the virus after a second test was carried out on him.





He added that he had gone into self-isolation isolation, while the solicitor-general of the state would take charge of all legal matters in his absence.







“The result of my second covid-19 test came out positive today. In line with the established protocols, I have commenced a period of self-isolation. In my absence, all state legal matters should be referred to the Solicitor-General of the State,” the post read.

#StaySafeNigeria The result of my second covid-19 test came out positive today. In line with the established protocols, I have commenced a period of self-isolation. In my absence, all state legal matters should be referred to the Solicitor-General of the State. @ekiti_MOjustice July 26, 2020

The development comes five days after Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti, announced that he had tested positive for the virus.





However, according to his pictured meetings in recent times, he has adhered to the guidelines on wearing of face masks and physical distancing.





As of July 26, 2020, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 113 people have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in Ekiti state, out of which 55 recoveries and two deaths have been recorded.







Although Fapohunda didn’t give further details on how he may have contracted the virus, he has held a series of physical meetings over the past few weeks, including one with the members of the gender based violence management committee on July 6, during which the governor was present.