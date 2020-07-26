



For some, the sight of belly fat — an excess abdominal fat surrounding the organs in the stomach — can really be traumatic. But here’s the good news: it’s not a death sentence.





While exercise is the way to get a toned body, the foods we eat make the major part of our weight loss plan. With constant consumption of these eight foods, proper dieting and light exercise, you are already within touching distance of flattening that bulged stomach of yours.





Here we go!





1. Avocados

Avocados are just an indication that riding belly flat does not cost much fortunes. You may have come across them several times, but do you know they help burn your belly fat?





Yes, just half of an avocado has about 10 grams of healthy mono-saturated fats largely responsible for blood sugar spikes that results in storage of fat in the body. Beyond this, avocados aid absorption of carotenoids — cancer-fighting compounds in the body.





2. Bananas





Bananas are another answer to your prayers to fight belly fat. They contain 422 milligrams of potassium — which regulates and limits the amount of swelling sodium in the body.





3. Yogurt





Yummy! You probably have been taking yogurt for a while but I guess you don’t know it can also help reduce belly fat. Just a cup of yogurt promotes the development of good bacteria in the gut. This, in turn helps eliminates other bugs that can cause bloating.





Yogurt also contains carbohydrates and protein that control insulin — a hormone that helps the body store calories as fat when levels get too high.





4. Berries

Berries are a great source of antioxidants, such as anthocyanins, ellagic acid, and resveratrol, can improve blood flow and help in delivering more oxygen to muscles. They are also important in ending that belly fat.





5. Chocolate skim milk





This a fat-free milk. As such, it also key in fighting belly fat. With a glass skim milk, you can be sure of carbohydrates and protein which promote muscle building. That’s not all. Chocolate skim milk also provides the body with calcium which strengthens the bones.

6. Green Tea

Green tea is yet another good arsenal to fight belly fat. Check this out: taking three cups of it on a daily basis increases your metabolism and burn 30 calories. Green tea has the highest amounts of Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) which makes it easier to burn fat.





Isn’t that amazing?





7. Citrus

Citrus fruits are known as agrumes, which roughly means “sour fruits.” Therefore, if you’re someone with a taste bud for only sugary things, it may be a tough recommendation. But if really you want to thwart that belly fat, then it’s worth trying.





They contain vitamin C that can help you zap up to 30 percent more fat during exercise. Wonderful!





8. Whole Grains





Whole grains include grains like wheat, corn, rice, oats, barley, quinoa, sorghum and rye. Guess what? They also include popcorn!





They’re also a good source of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that keep your insulin levels low and also shrink fat cells.









