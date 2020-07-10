Shehu Sani, former senator representing Kaduna central, says Ibrahim Magu, suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was dubious in his role as head of the agency.





Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), had asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Magu over some “weighty” allegations, including the diversion of recovered loot, insubordination and misconduct.





Following the memo from the AGF, Magu was arrested on Monday and whisked to the presidential villa in Abuja where he was grilled by a panel set up to probe the EFCC.





The panel is led by Ayo Salami, retired president of the appeal court.

In a statement, Sani said Magu’s arrest is a commendable step by the incumbent administration.





He said the arrest vindicates the non-confirmation of Magu as substantive head of the agency by the eighth senate.





The ex-lawmaker accused Magu of running the EFCC as a private army for persecution and witch hunt, adding that he was sustained by corrupt politicians in the ruling class.





“EFCC embattled chairman arrest and probe is a commendable step by the PMB administration and the AGF Malami,” he said.





“Its a vindication of the position of the 8th senate. Magu was a dubious and fake anti corruption tsar who was sustained by corrupt politicians within the ruling elite; He worked for them and for himself.





“EFCC under Magu was nothing but a private army for persecution and witch hunting. EFCC under Magu is a citadel,a cesspool,a cathedral and castle of corruption.





“Magu EFCC is a political consultancy outfit in the service of the corrupt. Magu was a man looking for corruption in Ghana while sitting on Ghana must go.





“Magu worked for some politicians in office and himself and deceived journalists and CSOs to believe him. Magu’s EFCC is a scoop of human feaces coated with a facade of vanilla Ice cream.”





Sani had accused Magu of backing cruel officers, called ‘Magu boys’, who operate with impunity and reported exclusively to him.





The ex-lawmaker is being prosecuted by the EFCC on a two-count charge of bribery.





He was arrested and detained by the commission for 30 days before he was eventually arraigned and granted bail by a federal high court.





NAN had quoted a source as saying Mohammed Umar, director of operations at the EFCC, had been named acting chairman of the agency.









