



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governors Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and Nyesom Wike (Rivers) were behind the violence at the Oba of Benin’s palace on Saturday.





The party said the destruction of property was “a glimpse into the do or die plot the PDP plans to unleash in the lead up to the September 19 Governorship Election.”





APC spokesman, Yekini Nabena, said this in a statement on Sunday.





“To imagine that the PDP chose to desecrate the Palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II is despicable, unheard of and a new low even by PDP’s ignoble standards. Why is a show of force needed on citizens you wish to govern?”

Nabena noted that the PDP was not campaigning for votes but relying on brute force, violence and intimidation ahead of the poll.





He said Wike “promised on Saturday to make sure that everything needed is done to foist the PDP governorship candidate on the good people of Edo State.”





APC noted that Wike is bent on importing to Edo State his Rivers State model of violence and intimidation.





“He will not succeed! We definitely will not watch helplessly and allow the PDP and Wike turn Edo State into a killing field in their attempt to foist an unpopular candidate.”





APC condemned the incident and called on security services to fish out the perpetrators and their sponsors.





“During the entire Edo State governoship electioneering process, we stand with the good people of state in rejecting all forms of political violence as was unleashed on Saturday by the so-called “Obaseki Boys” and PDP supporters on hapless victims.”





The APC reiterated its stand that the people’s will and votes will determine the Edo State governorship election, not voter intimidation and election violence.





