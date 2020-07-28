The Edo State Government has finally reacted to the recent resignation of some top aides of the Governor, Godwin Obaseki over his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.





The State Government, in a statement on Monday by Cruso Osagie, the Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, said that the aides who resigned are members of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC Board.





According to Osagie, the aides are not cabinet officials of the government.





“This is to clarify that the resigned Board members of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC) are not members of the Edo State Cabinet,” the statement read.

“This clarification has become necessary, in order to correct the erroneous impression in the public domain that members of DESOPADEC (an agency of government) Board are civil commissioners of the Edo State Government. Media houses, including TVC, should take note of this clarification.





“Though these board members are sometimes referred to as commissioners, a title they share with their counterparts on the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), they are however not civil commissioners of the Edo State Government that assist with the day-to-day running of the government.”





