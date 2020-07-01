



The All Progressives Congress, APC, Governors’ Forum, has said it would fully mobilize support for the party’s candidate in the upcoming governorship election in Edo State.





This was disclosed by the Governor of Kebbi State and Chairman of APC governors Forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu while speaking with newsmen.





Bagudu expressed optimism that the APC candidate, Ize-Iyamu would emerge winner of the forthcoming election.





According to Bagudu: “We hope that the party would emerge victorious in the elections following the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.”

Ize-Iyamu emerged winner of the APC primary election after defeating his closest rival.





He had garnered 27, 838 votes to defeat his closest contestant, Odubu, while Osaro Obazee withdrew from the race.





