Adams Oshiomhole, immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has boasted that the party’s governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu would win all 18 local government areas in the State.





Oshiomhole spoke while addressing some youths who paid Ize-Iyamu a visit, yesterday.





He also charged the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to focus on things he said in the past concerning Ize-Iyamu.





The former APC National Chairman said rather than focus on the past, PDP should present their achievements and plans to the people, ahead of the governorship election.





According to Oshiomhole: “They cannot display their achievements because they don’t have any.





“They have decided to focus on Oshiomhole although he is not on the ballot.





“Pastor Ize-Iyamu is a good man with genuine plans to move Edo State forward.





“He has the support of all and is on his way to repeating the 2012 feat of winning in all the 18 local governments as I did when he was my campaign director general.”





People of Edo State would on September 19 determine the next governor of the state via the ballot box.





Ize-Iyamu and the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki are the leading contestants ahead of the election.





