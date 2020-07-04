





The party’s National Working Committee on Friday appointed the governor as the Chairman, Edo State Governorship Election National Campaign Council.Also in the 77 member team are Atiku and 13 other PDP governors.The PDP’s presidential candidate in the 2019 elections said the combination of Rivers governor and Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State as chairman and vice-chairman respectively will coast the party to victory.Atiku tweeted on Saturday, “Congratulations, @GovWike on your appointment as Chairman of Edo State Governorship Election National Campaign Council of our great party, @OfficialPDPNig.“I am confident that your leadership, supported by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, the Vice-Chairman, and other members of the PDP #Edo2020 Council will work assiduously for the victory of @GovernorObaseki, and set Edo State on the path of even greater development.”The PDP’s candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, would face Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress and other contenders in the September 19 governorship election.