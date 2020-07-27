





Oshiomhole, who was governor from 2008 to 2016, was instrumental to the emergence of Obaseki as his successor.However, the two soon fell out.Armed with a megaphone, Oshiomhole asked his supporters to repeat the prayer after him.He said, “To those I sold the product that turned out to be fake, God you know I didn’t know he was fake. Only time shall tell who a man is. In the name of the poor he has borrowed to consultants he transferred the money. During his election, there were printers from Edo State who printed his posters but after being elected, even menu cards are printed in Port Harcourt.“Suddenly, there are no MCs (Masters of Ceremony) in Edo State. MCs are imported from neighbouring states. Lord, he who forgot us, our time is coming. We shall speak to you, God in Heaven. You know we voted him in innocence and in trust. He has abused the trust. Enable us Lord, with our PVCs (Permanent Voter Cards) we shall punish him.“With our broom we shall sweep him out. Together, we will bring your servant who is God-fearing, who will not repeat his mistakes and will complete the project of taking Edo to the next level. All these are many more we say in the mighty name of our Lord Jesus Christ.”Oshiomhole’s prayer was accompanied by a thunderous Amen from the supporters.The former governor also led the governorship candidate of the APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and other leaders to the Enigies at the palace of its President, Edomwonyi Ogiegbean, the Enigie of Egbaen, to present the core policies and plans of his campaign manifesto, the SIMPLE agenda.Enigies are heads of various towns and villages that make up the Benin Kingdom like Obozuwa, Evbobanose, Udo, Okpaihe, Ugo Isi, Obagie, Enyaen, Ugo-Niyekorhiomwon, Uruegbe and Urhonigbe, among others.The former governor knelt before them and asked for their support.