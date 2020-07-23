



Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to the killing of five aid workers by Boko Haram terrorists.





The insurgents in the footage confirmed that the victims were humanitarian staff of a non-governmental organisation.





Before shooting the five aid workers, the insurgents had their faces covered and described them as infidels.





Reacting, Omokri lamented that the excuse given by the insurgents for killing the aid workers was baseless.

In a series of tweets, the former presidential aide urged Nigerians not to share the footage.





He tweeted: “Five men, with their faces covered, stood behind the abductees and shot them after making comments. The most heart-wrenching thing I have seen this year is the video of Boko Haram terrorists shooting 5 aid workers in cold blood. And the excuse they gave was baseless. The men were not spreading Christianity. They were providing humanitarian aid. Why? Why? SomeoneRescueNigeria!





“Please don’t share the video of Boko Haram shooting the 5 aid workers. That is what they want. It helps them spread fear, which causes panic in communities in the Northeast and psychologically defeats them. They don’t need that now! Let’s frustrate Boko Haram.”





