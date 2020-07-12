The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Lagos (UNILAG) chapter, has warned Pro-Chancellor, Wale Babalakin to steer clear of the institution.





ASUU said the vote of no confidence slammed on him has not been vacated.





The body made the declaration in a statement by its Chairman, Dele Ashiru, on Saturday.





ASUU stressed that Babalakin remained persona non grata in UNILAG.





The comment followed what the lecturers called “a surreptitious council meeting” summoned by Babalakin.





ASUU informed the university community and the public that “the vote of no confidence on Babalakin and his persona non grata status on account of the unfortunate cancellation of the university’s convocation ceremonies occasioned by him has not been vacated by the congress”.





The union advised Babalakin to rethink “his intention of entering the university, as his presence may rupture the long-cherished peace and tranquility on our campus”.





ASUU told the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC), Abubakar Rasheed, “to please rein in Dr Babalakin”.





The union, at a congress on March 11, gave a no confidence motion on Babalakin after the suspension of UNILAG 51st convocation ceremony.





The situation elicited condemnations from parents, students, staff and other stakeholders.













