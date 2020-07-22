



United States President Donald Trump says the ultimate goal of his administration was to end the COVID-19 pandemic.





Against this backdrop, he stressed that getting a vaccine remains a top priority.





The American leader spoke at a White House press briefing on Tuesday.





Trump stated that authorities “want to get rid of it as soon as we can”.





He confirmed that two vaccine candidates are entering the final stage of clinical trials this month.





The president revealed that four other vaccines will enter final trials in coming weeks.





“We are mass producing all of the top candidates so that the first approved vaccine will be available immediately”, Trump assured.





