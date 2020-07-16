Nigerian disc jockey, Eniola Olamilekan Adedeji also known as DJ Enimoney has welcomed his second child with partner, Iwalewa Ojebiyi.
The DJ took to his Instagram page on Thursday, July 16, 2020, where he shared a photo of his partner and their baby.
He also shared with fans, the name of his daughter, Annina Adedeji.
DJ Enimoney is the younger brother of Nigerian rapper, Olamide.
