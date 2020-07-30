Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, has described the delay in the process of getting a coronavirus test as a complete waste.





Gates lamented that the duration of getting a COVID-19 test results has defeated the purpose for which they are carried out.





He said COVID-19 test was aimed at getting patients isolated on time to prevent the spread of the virus, but the delay in getting test results has defeated such aim.





The business mogul said people need to get results sooner so that they can “change their behaviour so they’re not infecting other people.”





Speaking with CNBC, Gates said: “The simplest thing, which has to do with such insanity, is you should not reimburse somebody for getting a test that it takes more than 48 hours to get the result back.





“That test is a complete waste. And to all these numbers about how much we test, the majority is just complete waste,” he added, calling it “insane” to have to pay for test results that could take more than three days and up to a full week.”





