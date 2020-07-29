The defence headquarters (DHQ) has warned members of the armed forces against mutiny.





The warning followed a statement credited to Chidi Chukwuani, national chairman of National Democratic Party (NDP).





Chukwuani had said the “Rawlings treatment” should be replicated in Nigeria as a measure to curb corruption.





In 1979, Jerry Rawlings, a former military leader in Ghana, had overseen the execution of top military officers who were seen as corrupt.

In a statement, John Enenche, defence headquarters spokesman, said Chukwuani’s “call to insurrection” should not be taken for granted.





He reminded soldiers that they all took an oath to be loyal to the country and its commander-in-chief.





“The Defence Headquarters does not wish to take issues in any way, it is instructive to observe that this unguided utterance targeted at the Nigerian military is inciting and instigative,” he said.





“What Chidi Chukwuani is calling for is a combination of unpopular acts of insurrection and mutiny, which cannot be taken for granted by the Armed Forces of Nigeria.





“Consequently, I am directed by the high command of the Nigerian military to let the general public know and remind personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria that all officers and men of the Nigerian military swore to an oath of allegiance to be totally loyal to the civil authority of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and protect the constitution.





“This translates to unalloyed loyalty to the president and commander-in-chief and full subordination to the civil authorities of the federal republic of Nigeria.





“All officers and men of the Nigerian military are further reminded of offences contained in Armed Forces Act CAP A20. The laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, which include among others; mutiny in sections 52 and 53, which if committed are punishable.”





The defence spokesman said the military would not be misguided by any group.









