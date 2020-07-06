





Both celebrities took to Social Media to share a history of their relationship with some throwback pictures.45 years old David Beckham gave a page of history from 23 years ago when he first met Victoria.“Who would have thought that all these years later we are celebrating 21 years of marriage and have 4 of the most beautiful and perfect kids… Thank you & Happy Anniversary I Love You ♥️ @victoriabeckham.”Meanwhile, Victoria also had a touching caption for her husband.Victoria’s caption reads: “Happy Anniversary @davidbeckham ❤️❤️❤️ I can’t believe it has been 21 years since we said, “I do”. Four children, four dogs, so much laughter, and I love you more each day.”The couple shared some beautiful throwback pictures to commemorate their anniversary.