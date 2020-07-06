Retired Manchester United football player, David Beckham and celebrity fashion designer and former singer, Victoria Beckham have paid tribute to each other on their 21st wedding anniversary.
Both celebrities took to Social Media to share a history of their relationship with some throwback pictures.
45 years old David Beckham gave a page of history from 23 years ago when he first met Victoria.
“Who would have thought that all these years later we are celebrating 21 years of marriage and have 4 of the most beautiful and perfect kids… Thank you & Happy Anniversary I Love You ♥️ @victoriabeckham.”
Meanwhile, Victoria also had a touching caption for her husband.
Victoria’s caption reads: “Happy Anniversary @davidbeckham ❤️❤️❤️ I can’t believe it has been 21 years since we said, “I do”. Four children, four dogs, so much laughter, and I love you more each day.”
The couple shared some beautiful throwback pictures to commemorate their anniversary.
